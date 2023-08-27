Introducing the Benro Cyanbird Tripod: A Compact and Versatile Camera Accessory

The Benro Cyanbird is a new addition to the Benro line of high-quality tripods. This tripod takes its name from a legendary Chinese bird of prey and is designed to be a versatile and reliable camera accessory. The Cyanbird offers a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for travel photographers and videographers.

Unlike many travel tripods on the market, the Cyanbird does not feature swing-up legs. Instead, it has a space-saving design similar to the Peak Design Travel Tripod. The leg sections of the Cyanbird have an arch-profile, allowing them to wrap tightly around the center column when folded. This reduces the stowage size of the tripod without compromising its stability.

The Cyanbird comes in three different versions, two of which are available in either carbon fiber or aluminum. These versions include the FS20PRO 2-in-1 Pan Head, making them suitable for both video and still photography. The third version, known as the ‘Hybrid’ option, features a mix of carbon fiber and aluminum leg sections and comes with a more stills-oriented N00P ball head.

Key features of the Benro Cyanbird include five leg sections, low-profile flip-locks for quick setup, and a two-section center column that can be removed for low-level shooting. The tripod is made from magnesium alloy to enhance its strength and stability while keeping its weight to a minimum. It also includes three locking leg angles and rubber pads at the bottom of the legs for a sturdy footing on any surface.

In terms of build quality and handling, the Benro Cyanbird excels. Despite its compact and lightweight design, it feels sturdy and reliable. The tripod is quick and easy to set up, even with its five leg sections. The N00P ball head, included with the Hybrid version, offers smooth adjustments and features a bubble level for easy leveling.

Overall, the Benro Cyanbird tripod offers a great combination of compactness, versatility, and performance. Whether you’re a travel photographer or videographer, this tripod is a reliable tool that can enhance your photography experience.

Sources:

Source Article: “Benro Cyanbird tripod review” by Matthew Richards

Image Credit: Matthew Richards