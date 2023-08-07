Benchmark Space Systems Showcases SmartAIM Software at SmallSat Conference

Benchmark Space Systems is presenting its SmartAIM (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility) software at the SmallSat Conference. SmartAIM is integrated into Benchmark’s propulsion systems and offers satellite operators a range of autonomous flight options. This software can perform various tasks, including station-keeping, payload pointing, collision avoidance, and maneuver planning.

Benchmark has announced its plans to partner with Kayhan Space, integrating their Pathfinder spaceflight safety service with the SmartAIM platform. This collaboration will enable SmartAIM to receive conjunction alerts from Kayhan and calculate collision probabilities to determine the best course of action in real-time.

Satellite operators using SmartAIM can establish rules for handling conjunctions based on their specific requirements, such as optimizing for propellant preservation, miss distance, or electrical power preservation. Additionally, the software provides the option for human-in-the-loop checkpoints, giving operators more control and confidence in decision-making.

The development and testing of SmartAIM received partial funding from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory Space Vehicles Directorate. The software is scheduled to be deployed on satellites in 2024, with further operator assistance and autopilot functions planned for late 2024 and 2025.

In addition to the SmartAIM software, Benchmark Space Systems is well-known for its production of nontoxic chemical, electric, and hybrid propulsion systems. The company has successfully fulfilled orders for Xantus electric metal plasma thrusters and is currently manufacturing Lynx bi-propellant thrusters for missions in low-Earth orbit and cislunar space.