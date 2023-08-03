Believe Expresses Confidence in AI’s Advancements in Music Industry

French music company Believe has expressed confidence in the progress of artificial intelligence (AI) in its midyear earnings report. CEO Denis Ladegaillerie believes that generative AI will empower artists to create high-quality music and improve its overall quality, enabling younger and developing artists to compete in the market. Ladegaillerie emphasized that AI can also assist Believe in carrying out basic functions like marketing and promotion more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Believe’s revenue in the first half of 2023 increased by 17.9%, amounting to 415.4 million euros ($445 million). The company attributes its financial success to its expanding roster of artists and labels, strong performance in France, and solid growth throughout the rest of Europe. Digital revenue rose by 18%, with the premium solutions division experiencing a growth of 17.9% and the automated solutions division, including TuneCore, rising by 17.1%. In France, Believe achieved a 27% share of the top albums and had four of the top 10 artists.

Additionally, Believe’s acquisition of Sentric Music Group in the U.K. contributed to a 23.9% revenue growth in Europe, excluding France and Germany. The company also celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Southeast Asia and expects a significant increase in paid streaming users in the region.

While lowering its expectations for full-year organic growth to 14%, Believe has raised its target for adjusted earnings. Despite the adjusted expectations, the company’s share price remains positive, and its market capitalization is approximately 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion). Believe remains committed to leveraging AI technology to further enhance its business operations and provide support to its artists and labels in the industry.