Believ Appoints Guy Bartlett as New CEO

Believ, an electric vehicle charge point operator, has appointed Guy Bartlett as its new CEO. Bartlett brings extensive experience in the energy sector, having previously led the Energy Services division at SMS Plc. Prior to this, he held leadership positions at Deloitte, Smiths Engineering Group, and Arthur D Little.

Bartlett will be taking over from interim CEO Perran Moon and will continue Believ’s mission to provide publicly accessible EV charging for all drivers. The company, formerly known as Liberty Charge, rebranded earlier this year to better represent its offering of charging at all speeds, including its recently launched B2B proposition. Believ is a joint venture between telecommunications company Liberty Global and Zouk Capital.

Since its establishment in 2019, Believ has already delivered over 2.4 million kWh of charge, resulting in a significant reduction of nearly 200,000 kg of CO2 emissions. The company aims to achieve “cleaner air for all” as part of its mission.

Believ’s chair, Jonathan Pearson, expressed confidence in Bartlett’s capabilities and his passion for the energy sector. Pearson believes that Bartlett will play a crucial role in accelerating the company’s growth as a charge point operator, capable of delivering end-to-end charging solutions at scale. This aligns with the government’s goal of installing 300,000 publicly accessible charge points by 2030.

Massimo Resta, the representative from Zouk Capital, also expressed enthusiasm for Bartlett’s appointment. Resta emphasized the shared mission of scaling accessible and reliable charging infrastructure and looks forward to working with Bartlett and the Believ team to create public EV charging networks for UK drivers.

In addition to assisting numerous local authorities in meeting their EV charging needs, Believ recently launched its B2B offering, focusing on the reliability of its charging equipment. The company boasts an average network reliability rate of over 99% over the past six months.

Guy Bartlett will officially assume the role of CEO on September 15, 2023.