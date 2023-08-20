Moto G84 5G: A Mysterious Mid-Range Android Smartphone by Motorola

Motorola is rumored to be working on a new mid-range Android smartphone called the Moto G84 5G. While details about its release date, availability, and price are still unknown, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the device in three eye-catching colors.

The Moto G84 5G will feature a primary 50MP camera with optical image stabilization and large 2.0 micron pixels on the back. There is also a secondary sensor whose specifics have not been revealed yet. The phone is expected to have side buttons that suggest it will come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, which would be an upgrade over its predecessors, the Moto G82 and G73.

Even though the Moto G84 5G is speculated to have a smaller 5,000mAh battery compared to the G54 5G model, this information cannot be confirmed with the leaked images. However, the overall design of the G84 appears to be more premium, especially with the addition of Pantone’s color of the year. Motorola has previously used this color for other stylish devices like the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 40.

There is a possibility that the Moto G84 5G will also come in a “Vegan Leather” option, which would further differentiate it from other mid-range smartphones in the market. It remains to be seen when Motorola will officially unveil the Moto G84 5G and provide more information about its specifications and features.