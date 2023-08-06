How to Become an Oathbreaker Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Paladin is a powerful class in Baldur’s Gate 3, and one of the key factors that determine its strength is the subclass you choose. However, if you wish to deviate from the path of your original oath, you have the option to become an Oathbreaker Paladin. This decision comes with the consequence of losing your subclass abilities, but it also opens up new abilities and dialogue options for your character.

Becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin does not automatically make your character evil. It simply signifies your desire to follow a different set of rules and abandon your original oath. When faced with a conflict between doing what your oath demands and doing what you believe is right, choosing the latter will set you on the path of becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin.

Breaking your oath requires different actions depending on the subclass you have chosen. For the Oath of the Ancients subclass, some of the actions that can lead to becoming an Oathbreaker include killing an innocent person, freeing the goblin Sazza, killing both the Owlbear and its cub, using Auntie Ethel’s wand to resurrect Mayrina’s husband, and killing the Tiefling Pandima.

In the case of the Oath of Vengeance subclass, freeing Sazza in Emerald Grove is the action that will result in your character becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin.

For those following the Oath of Devotion subclass, breaking your oath may involve torturing Liam, betraying the Goblin Camp after convincing Minthara, killing the Tieflings who have captured Lae’zel, or killing someone of weak standing without a justifiable reason.

Once you have broken your oath, the Oathbreaker Knight will appear in your camp and summon you to visit him during your next long rest. At this point, you have the choice to either accept your newfound powers as an Oathbreaker or pay a penance fee to restore your original oath.

Becoming an Oathbreaker Paladin offers a new and unique gameplay experience in Baldur’s Gate 3. It allows you to explore different abilities and interactions, providing a fresh perspective on your character’s journey.