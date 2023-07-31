CityLife

The Power of AI Models

BC Card Introduces AI Investment Assistant Service Based on GPT-4

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
BC Card has become the first financial institution to introduce an AI investment assistant service based on GPT-4. This service, provided through the mobile app ‘THE Rich’ by Paybook, aims to support rational investment decision-making.

The AI investment assistant service offers a variety of features to assist customers. It provides a summary of key investment information that customers should not miss, including market indicators, disclosures related to stocks of interest, and news. These real-time briefings are available twice a day, just before the opening of the US stock exchange and after its closing.

In addition, BC Card offers a 24/7 chatbot service that allows customers to ask questions about the briefings. Whether it’s seeking additional information on a specific topic or needing a summarized answer, the chatbot provides updated information in real-time.

BC Card Executive Director Cho Myung-sik highlights the benefits of the AI investment assistant service. He believes that it will help customers broaden their financial experiences and ultimately lower the psychological barriers that ordinary consumers may have towards financial investments.

BC Card’s initiative to introduce an AI investment assistant service reflects a growing trend in the financial industry. With the advancement of artificial intelligence technology, companies are recognizing the potential of AI in providing personalized and convenient financial services.

By leveraging GPT-4, BC Card is at the forefront of this innovation, delivering a service that aims to enhance customers’ investment decision-making abilities and provide them with valuable information. With the introduction of this AI investment assistant service, BC Card sets a new standard in the industry and paves the way for further development in the field of AI-based financial services.

