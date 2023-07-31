BC Card Launches First AI Investment Assistant Service Based on GPT-4 Technology

BC Card has unveiled the first AI investment assistant service in the financial sector, utilizing GPT-4 technology. This service offers users convenient access to personalized financial information tailored to their investment preferences through generative AI technology.

By harnessing GPT-4 technology, the AI Investment Assistant Service collects and analyzes real-time data, ensuring users can easily identify the source and rely on the information provided. The service offers a concise summary of crucial investment information, provides updates on various market indicators, discloses relevant information based on users’ specified interests, and delivers real-time news twice a day – before the opening and after the closing of the US stock market.

The AI Investment Assistant Service also includes a chatbot feature, allowing users to ask questions and receive 24/7 assistance. For instance, if a user has a query regarding the impact of interest rate hikes on electric vehicle company stock prices, the service will provide real-time information and explanations in understandable terms, even for complex economic concepts.

Initially, the AI Investment Assistant Service will focus on US listed stocks. However, there are plans to expand its coverage to domestic listed stocks in the second half of the year. Notably, individuals can access this service through the lifestyle financial platform ‘Paybook,’ regardless of whether they have a BC Card.

BC Card Executive Jongmyung Jo emphasizes that the AI Investment Assistant Service will significantly contribute to customers’ financial experience by transitioning from consumption to investment. This service aims to eliminate psychological barriers that may make financial investment appear daunting, ultimately fostering a culture of accessible and enjoyable financial technology for everyone.