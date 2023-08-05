Battrixx Appoints Yashodhan Pramod Gokhale as CTO

Battrixx, the battery division of Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Limited, has named Yashodhan Pramod Gokhale as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With almost 20 years of academic and professional research experience, Gokhale specializes in High-Voltage Systems in E-Mobility, Energy Storage, and Emerging Technologies such as Lithium-ion, Sodium-ion, Aluminum-ion, Solid State Batteries, Fuel Cells, Green Hydrogen, Chemicals, and Nanomaterials.

In his new role, Gokhale will be responsible for developing and implementing business and sales strategies, establishing internal department processes, and driving continuous enhancement. With his expertise and proven track record of leading award-winning projects, Gokhale is expected to strengthen Battrixx’s technology and contribute to the brand’s growth.

Before joining Battrixx, Gokhale worked for renowned organizations including Tata Motors, Kalyani Power, Octillion Power Systems, and National Chemical Laboratory. He holds a Ph.D. from Germany and an MSc in Physical Chemistry from the University of Pune. Gokhale is recognized as an authority in the field, with over 10 published research papers and books on innovative material development in Lithium-ion batteries.

Anand Kabra, Vice-Chairman & MD of Kabra Extrusion Technik, expressed satisfaction with Gokhale’s appointment, acknowledging that his experience and expertise will play a crucial role in positioning the company in the market.

Gokhale, excited about joining Battrixx, is committed to driving technological development in the fast-growing electric vehicle and battery market. He believes that their collective efforts will make a significant contribution to the EV revolution.