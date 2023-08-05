Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Update Brings New Content and Improvements

The Season 5 update for Battlefield 2042 has been released, offering players a range of new features and improvements. The patch notes detail the introduction of a new map called Reclaimed, three new weapons (XCE BAR, GEW-46, and BFP.50), and various gadgets like the Spring Grenade, Anti-Tank Grenade, Mini Grenade, and RPG-7V2.

In addition to these additions, the update also includes a new Battle Pass that provides cosmetic items for Specialists, Weapons, Vehicles, and more. The patch also brings quality of life enhancements such as the ability to vault weapon attachments and universal cosmetics. Vehicle loadouts have also been reworked and improvements have been made to Specialists Dozer and Irish. Squad management has been enhanced, and updates to the damage unit UI have been implemented.

DICE, the developer of Battlefield 2042, has confirmed that more content is planned for Season 5. This will include further vault weapon attachments, a rework of the Hourglass map, and additional quality of life improvements for squad orders.

The update also addresses several general fixes. These include making QR codes scannable on Android devices, resolving squad placement issues for solo/co-op players, and adding an option to reduce camera motion for players susceptible to motion sickness.

Other improvements in the update include audio tweaks, enhancements to AI and soldiers, and fixes for issues related to Battlefield Portal, specialists, and gadgets.

The Season 5 update aims to enhance the overall gaming experience for players, providing them with more enjoyable and immersive gameplay.