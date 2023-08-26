Battlefield 2042 Update 5.3.0 Patch Notes: Changes Coming Next Week

DICE has announced the upcoming Battlefield 2042 Update 5.3.0, set to release next week alongside the Battlefield 2 Redux content adjustments. In this update, several changes will be implemented to improve gameplay and address player feedback.

Overview of the Update:

The in-game Codex will now feature all the lore of Battlefield 2042 in one place, making it easier for players to access and explore the game’s narrative.

The vehicle count overhaul for Conquest in All-Out Warfare maps will provide a more balanced and immersive experience.

Vehicle weapon balance and handling improvements will be made to enhance gameplay.

RPG and Recoilless projectile travel speed for Engineers will be reduced to create a more balanced combat experience.

Battlefield 2042: Redux

The Battlefield 2042 Redux event will begin on August 29th, offering players new ways to play their favorite modes and maps. Weekly rewards will also be available to earn. Modes such as Rush Chaos XL, Tactical Conquest, Breakthrough Chaos, and Conquest Assault will be reintroduced, with refined versions based on player feedback. This event will provide players with a wide variety of gameplay options and opportunities to earn rewards.

Areas of Improvement:

The Codex feature will now consolidate all the narrative content of Battlefield 2042, including factions, maps, specialists, events, and more. This will make it easier for players to access and explore the lore of the game. The Codex will be continuously updated, with the upcoming update displaying story elements up to Season 4. Further updates to the Codex will be released alongside Season 6 in October.

The vehicle count overhaul for Conquest in All-Out Warfare maps will ensure that the number of vehicles is balanced and appropriate for the reworked locations. Factors such as location, fantasy, conflict, and player count were considered when determining the improved vehicle counts for each map. The update will initially focus on reworked All-Out Warfare Conquest maps, with Battlefield Portal maps to be reviewed in a later update.

The update will also address issues with attack helicopters, specifically in terms of their performance compared to other vehicles. Changes will be made to the damage dealt and received by attack helicopters, as well as improvements to the weapon efficiency and camera positioning of the front gunner. Additional adjustments will be made to the handling of helicopters, ground vehicles, and hovercraft to provide a smoother gameplay experience.

With these updates, DICE aims to provide players with a more immersive and balanced gameplay experience in Battlefield 2042.

Sources:

– Source article: Battlefield 2042 Community Broadcast – August

– Battlefield 2042: Official Website