BattleBit Remastered Update 2.1.2 Patch Notes: Server Filtering and Quick Match Improvements

The BattleBit Remastered update version 2.1.2 has been released for PC, introducing several changes to server filtering, quick match, and more. With this update, the servers have been categorized into three types: Official Servers, Official Community Servers, and Modded Servers.

Official Servers are hosted by BattleBit and follow default rules, allowing players to vote for the map and game mode. Progression on these servers will be saved officially. On the other hand, Official Community Servers, hosted by the community, have custom rules and map rotations. Progression on these servers will also be saved officially. Modded Servers, hosted by the community, allow for custom progression and modding.

To make it easier for players to find their preferred servers, the server browser has been improved. Clicking on “Quick Match” now gives players the option to choose which types of servers they want to queue for. Additionally, the server browser now ignores filters while searching and displays the best matches at the top. The servers will no longer move up or down when the server browser refreshes.

Several fixes and adjustments have been made with this update as well. Players will no longer spawn with incorrect magazines on community servers. FLIR has been modified to improve visibility. Issues with networked player movement and climbing have been fixed. The UI bug on the main menu, where clicking on certain spots affected background menus, has also been resolved. Furthermore, inaccurate sound spread values in the loadout UI have been corrected.

Weapon adjustments have been implemented in this update as well. Damage, recoil, velocity, firerate, ADS time, running speed, reload speed, and starting magazines have been altered for various weapons to improve balance and gameplay.

Lastly, the update includes the addition of the rush game mode for the Sandy Sunset map, allowing for intense 16v16 or 32v32 battles.

Overall, the BattleBit Remastered update 2.1.2 brings improvements to server filtering, quick match, and addresses various issues and weapon adjustments. Players can expect a better experience while finding and playing on their preferred servers.

Sources: Steam.