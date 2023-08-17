Migration of Bats and Insects in the Pyrenees Mountains

Each fall, an extraordinary natural phenomenon takes place in the Pyrenees mountains. Research conducted by the University of Exeter has revealed that bats gather in large numbers to feast on nocturnal insects that are migrating south. These bats, both migratory and local species, rely on these insects as an important food source.

The study was conducted at the Pass of Bujaruelo, near the border of Spain and France. The researchers identified seven different bat species and an impressive 66 insect species in the region, with moths making up 90 percent of the insect population.

This spectacle of bat and insect activity only lasts for about two months each autumn due to unpredictable weather conditions. There are usually only three or four nights during this period where a significant number of insects fly through the Pass of Bujaruelo, resulting in increased activity levels for both migratory and resident bat species.

This research provides the first evidence of migratory bats consuming migratory insects during their concurrent migrations. Dr. Will Hawkes suggests that these bats may view the influx of insects as a “refueling station” for their own long journeys southward, highlighting the interconnectedness of bats and insects in ecosystems.

The dwindling numbers of moths in the UK and the various threats they face, such as climate change, light pollution, pesticides, and habitat loss, could have serious repercussions on bat populations. Some bat species, like the European free-tailed bats, rely on these insect migrations for sustenance and energy before hibernation, which could also impact crop pests like the cotton bollworm moth.

The study was initiated after a chance encounter in 2018 when the researchers heard the feeding buzzes of bats while in the Pass of Bujaruelo. This led to the theory that bats might be specifically targeting migratory moths during their own migrations. The level of activity witnessed at the pass for both bats and insects was remarkable.

Migratory insects undertake extensive journeys driven by seasonal changes, environmental conditions, and the search for food or breeding grounds. Some famous examples include the monarch butterfly, which travels from North America to Central Mexico, dragonflies that migrate between India and Africa, locust swarms that can devastate large areas, and various moth species that travel from Southern to Northern Europe.

Insects migrate to exploit seasonal variations in resources, find suitable breeding grounds, avoid competition, or ensure a steady food supply. The navigation methods of these insects during their long journeys are still a mystery, but they are believed to use the Earth’s magnetic field, polarized light, and visual landmarks.

Despite facing challenges such as adverse weather conditions, predators, and physical demands, migratory insects play a crucial role in ecosystems. Human-made challenges like light pollution and habitat destruction can also disrupt their migrations.

This fascinating research sheds light on the complex relationship between bats and migratory insects in the Pyrenees mountains and highlights the importance of protecting these ecosystems for the benefit of both species.