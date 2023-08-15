Batman: Arkham Trilogy Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 13th

Warner Bros. Games announced that the Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be released on Nintendo Switch on October 13th. The bundle includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight, along with the expansions for all three games.

Turn Me Up Games, known for their work on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and It Takes Two on Switch, handled the ports for this series. Batman: Arkham Asylum, released in 2009, started the trilogy with an original story where Batman faces off against his most formidable enemies, including The Joker, Harley Quinn, Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, and Scarecrow.

In the 2011 sequel, Batman: Arkham City, the game expands the gameplay to a larger area of Gotham and introduces classic villains like Mr. Freeze, Two-Face, and The Penguin. Rocksteady’s final installment in the trilogy, Batman: Arkham Knight (2015), features a transformable Batmobile that players can drive through an open world.

The games offer a combination of brawling combat, stealth, and puzzle-solving mechanics. If you are a fan of Batman and have yet to experience these games, they are definitely worth checking out. However, it’s important to note that you may find them at a lower price on other platforms for the near future.

Whether you are new to the series or revisiting the games, Batman: Arkham Trilogy provides an opportunity to enjoy the Dark Knight’s adventures while waiting for Rocksteady’s next game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Although the release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been pushed back from May to February of next year, this trilogy can help pass the time until its arrival.