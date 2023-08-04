Google Bard: An AI Chatbot for Faculty and Staff Members

Google has released Bard, a conversational AI tool, which is now available for faculty and staff members. Similar to other AI chatbots, Bard is designed to answer user queries and provide relevant information. However, what sets Bard apart is its capability to generate responses using web-based information. Moreover, its integration with Google Workspace enables users to export content to Google Docs or Gmail.

When used appropriately, Bard, and other AI tools can prove to be valuable for various tasks. It is important to note, though, that the information provided by Bard might occasionally be inaccurate or inappropriate. Therefore, it is crucial to verify the generated content using reliable resources.

To ensure the security of sensitive information, it is advised not to share any confidential, proprietary, or protected data through AI tools like Bard. For example, it is essential not to enter student education records protected by FERPA into Bard, and to withhold data related to human subjects research. Additionally, employees must prioritize safeguarding institutional data and the intellectual property rights of the University, its partners, and sponsors. All applicable University policies regarding technology usage also extend to the use of Bard.

For more guidance on using Bard or any other AI tools for your projects or activities, it is recommended to consult with your supervisor. To access Bard, visit bard.google.com and sign in using your university account credentials. To find answers to frequently asked questions about Bard, refer to the dedicated FAQ page. Further details about Google Bard can be found on the Office of Information Technology’s website.