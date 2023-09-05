Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures Coming to Nintendo Switch

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, a new game for the Nintendo Switch, is set to be released on October 27, 2023. This game offers a variety of activities and fun for the whole family, allowing players to join Barbie and her friends in their exciting adventures.

In Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures, players will have the opportunity to explore Barbie’s iconic dreamhouse in Malibu and form friendships with Barbie and her friends, including Ken, Renee, Daisy, and more. The game features a pink paradise filled with entertaining activities, such as decorating each room in the dreamhouse, cooking delicious meals from scratch, trying on stylish outfits, and enjoying pool parties.

One of the key features of the game is the ability to interact with Barbie’s friends and family members, including her sisters Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea, and her parents Mr. and Mrs. Roberts. Players can customize the dreamhouse with various wallpapers and décor options, and also have the opportunity to create fashionable looks for Barbie and her friends, ranging from sophisticated dresses to cozy pajamas.

In addition, the game offers a five-star dining experience, allowing players to cook gourmet meals and bake sweet treats in Barbie’s kitchen. For those with a green thumb, there is even an option to grow fruits and vegetables in the garden for fresh ingredients.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures will be available for purchase physically and digitally on the Nintendo Switch for $40. Pre-orders can be placed on Amazon.

Sources: Nintendo Everything