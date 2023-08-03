Bankly Launches Bankly Microfinance Bank

Bankly, a popular Fintech company known for its payment processing through POS terminals, has introduced Bankly Microfinance Bank to provide accessible financial solutions to individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

Bankly began its journey in 2019 with the goal of addressing the financial challenges faced by groups of individuals saving collectively in local markets. These small business owners lacked access to formal banking institutions but needed a secure place to save money from their sales. Bankly digitized this process, bringing transparency and allowing contributors to easily access their funds.

In 2020, Bankly expanded its offerings by venturing into agency banking and building a nationwide network of over 50,000 agents. These agents have facilitated access to financial services for over 12 million unique individuals, providing vital support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bankly Microfinance Bank, the new lifestyle bank, aims to continue addressing the financial needs of everyday people. Whether it’s a farmer looking to sell their produce or a student in need of funds, Bankly offers a range of products and services to assist them.

To ensure compliance and customer protection, Bankly operates with the full support of The Nigerian Interbank Settlement Systems (NIBBS) and holds licenses from the Central Bank (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

With the launch of Bankly Microfinance Bank and the group savings feature on the Bankly app, Bankly has taken a step further in making financial processes easier for everyday Nigerians, allowing them to save, invest, and spend without hassle.