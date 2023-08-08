CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Bandai Namco Announces Tales of Series Presentation

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Bandai Namco Announces Tales of Series Presentation

Bandai Namco, a well-known video game developer, has a popular franchise called “Tales of” that has seen numerous releases over the years. One of their recent releases is a remastered version of Tales of Symphonia, which came out on multiple platforms earlier this year, including the Nintendo Switch.

The future of the Tales of franchise is currently uncertain, but fans might get some answers soon. Bandai Namco has officially announced a Tales of Series presentation scheduled for August 10th. Unfortunately, the details of this presentation are still unknown, and it is unclear whether it will focus on upcoming games or other related content.

As devoted fans eagerly await the upcoming presentation, updates on any significant announcements and developments will be provided. Be sure to stay tuned for more information on this exciting Tales of Series presentation from Bandai Namco.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Announces Q2 2023 Results

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

AI Can Predict COVID-19 Hospital Admission Numbers in Advance

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

The Semiconductor Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

AI

New AI Attack Can Steal Passwords Through Keystroke Sounds

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Intel Opens Innovation Hub in China to Focus on AI and Chip Development

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Announces Q2 2023 Results

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

AI Can Predict COVID-19 Hospital Admission Numbers in Advance

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments