Bandai Namco Europe Teases New Characters for Tekken 8

Bandai Namco Europe has dropped hints about two additional characters set to join the roster of Tekken 8. Although the information was quickly taken down from the official EU website, screenshots captured by attentive players reveal the names of the new characters: Raven, a returning face from previous Tekken titles, and Azucena, a fresh addition to the franchise.

It is worth noting that this accidental leak aligns with past instances where Bandai Namco Europe prematurely disclosed its own content. However, it is possible that this could be a hoax. Verification of the update’s authenticity is difficult since the Wayback Machine hasn’t indexed the EU website since July.

In related news, Bandai Namco recently issued copyright strikes against content creators who uploaded speculative videos about a potential roster leak for Tekken 8. The company also warned players who participated in the closed network test through unauthorized means, highlighting that such actions violated the game’s terms of service and the Tekken World Tour code of conduct.

While an official release date for Tekken 8 has yet to be announced, fans can expect the game to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and information about this highly anticipated fighting game.