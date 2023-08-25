Bandai Namco Sets Ambitious Goals for Armored Core’s Return

Bandai Namco is feeling optimistic about the return of its mech series, Armored Core, following the success of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring. The publisher believes that a shift in audience expectations and a new dimension in gameplay will help Armored Core break through to the mainstream.

Bandai Namco Europe CEO Arnaud Muller expressed his ambitions for the series, stating that they are much bigger than previous Armored Core games, but not on par with Elden Ring. He believes that FromSoftware has become a seal of quality, and as seen with the positive reception of Elden Ring on Metacritic, people will be inclined to try the game.

Muller acknowledges that this new installment of Armored Core is a significant step up for the franchise. Compared to previous games, the gameplay and battle system have improved, making it more accessible for players to jump in and enjoy the intense mech action.

While Muller admits that Armored Core may not reach the same numbers as Elden Ring, he is confident that it will surpass the performance of previous Armored Core games. He believes that players who have discovered FromSoftware’s games through Elden Ring will also appreciate Armored Core.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon was released on Thursday and offers a refreshing alternative to the expansive RPGs of today. With its jet-fueled action and exciting battles, it provides a thrilling experience for both new players and longtime fans of the series.

