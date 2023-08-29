Bandai Namco Announces Lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2023

Bandai Namco has unveiled its lineup of games and live stream schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023. The event will take place from September 21 to 24 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The lineup includes highly anticipated titles such as Blue Protocol, My Hero Ultra Rumble, SAND LAND, SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL, SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada, Tales of Arise, Tekken 8, and more. These games will be showcased on stage and will also be available for play at the event.

The stage schedule for the Tokyo Game Show 2023 offers a variety of exciting presentations. It includes live gameplay and the latest information on games like My Hero Ultra Rumble, Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, and Tekken 8. Fans can look forward to hearing from the developers, producers, and voice actors involved in these projects.

In addition to the stage events, there will also be online activities throughout the event. This includes the Blue Protocol Transmission, where the latest updates and news about the game will be shared. There will also be special presentations for The Idolmaster Shiny Colors and SYNDUALITY, providing fans with new information about these projects.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 promises to be an exciting event for gamers and fans of Bandai Namco’s franchises. With a diverse lineup of games and engaging stage presentations, there will be plenty for attendees to enjoy.

Sources:

– Gematsu (source article, no specific url)

– Bandai Namco Entertainment (company website)