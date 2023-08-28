First Flight with 7-Panel Solar Power System Completed: Advancements in Climate Research

Scientists are confident that global temperatures will continue to rise due to greenhouse gases produced by human activities. To understand the atmospheric changes happening above the vast oceans, precise measurements are needed. This is where the Timmins Stratospheric Balloon Base comes into play.

On Sunday morning, a stratospheric balloon equipped with a spectrometer took off from the Victor M. Power Airport in Timmins. The spectrometer is designed to test carbon dioxide and water vapor levels over the North Atlantic next year. This preliminary flight, named NIMBUS-4, was conducted as preparation for another flight from the Swedish balloon base to Baffin Island in June.

Michael Howorucha, a member of the University of Toronto physics student team that developed the spectrometer, explained the importance of these measurements. “Over the oceans, we don’t have land there to make those measurements, so this allows us to do just that: take measurements in areas that are not well sampled,” he said.

What sets NIMBUS-4 apart from previous flights is the use of a 6-panel renewable solar energy system onboard, allowing for a four to six-day transatlantic flight in 2024. This will be the first time the French Space Agency will undertake such a venture.

The spectrometer was not the only instrument on Sunday’s flight. Another device, developed by the Laboratory of Physics and the Environment in Orleans, France, measured methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide. These greenhouse gases are primarily emitted by human activities, such as fossil fuel combustion and livestock agriculture.

Valery Catoire, a researcher with the National Center for Scientific Research in France, emphasized the need to switch to renewable energy sources to combat the rise in greenhouse gases. “We have to reduce our use of fossil fuels…and switch to renewable energy: hydroelectric dams, solar panels,” he said.

The effects of climate change are already being observed in Timmins, with record low snowfall and approaching wildfires. The Earth’s temperature has risen 1.1 degrees since 1850, contributing to increased wildfire occurrences and earlier ice breakups.

The NIMBUS-4 flight also included testing new detectors for gamma rays by a team from the Irene Joliot-Curie Laboratory with the University of Paris-Saclay. The same detectors have applications in nuclear facility dismantling and measuring low levels of radioactive contamination.

Overall, advancements in climate research, such as the use of renewable energy systems and advanced spectrometers, are crucial for understanding and combating the impacts of climate change.

Sources: The Daily Press