Baldur’s Gate 3 Player Defeats Act 2 Boss Using Economics

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
In Baldur’s Gate 3, players have been experimenting with various strategies to overcome challenges in the game. However, one player recently took a unique approach by defeating the Act 2 boss not with conventional weapons, but with the power of economics.

The player, known as GoldenThane on Reddit, shared their plan to defeat Ketheric Thorn by reverse-pickpocketing 15,000 gold onto the boss and using the Twist of Fortune’s special attack. This unconventional tactic has surprised and impressed other players within the community.

The use of economics to defeat an enemy in a fantasy RPG has sparked discussion among Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. Some fans jokingly commented on the post, referencing the impact of the player’s economic strategy. One player humorously stated, “Ketheric got diamond handed to the moon,” highlighting the unexpected outcome of using money as a weapon.

Another player quipped, “Could you do my taxes this year?” expressing their admiration for the player’s innovative approach. The unique nature of the tactic even caught the attention of an actual financial advisor, who commented, “As an actual financial advisor, they can take my CFP. This is great advice.”

Overall, the use of economics to defeat a boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 showcases the creative and unconventional thinking of players within the game’s community. This successful strategy adds another layer of depth to the gameplay experience and encourages players to think outside the box in their approach to overcoming challenges.

