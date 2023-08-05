Baldur’s Gate III Receives Positive Reviews Despite Save Bug

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated game developed by Larian Studios, was recently released to positive reviews from both critics and players. However, a few bugs have been reported, with the most serious one being a save bug that prevents players from saving or loading their progress.

Larian Studios wasted no time in addressing the issue and has already rolled out a hotfix to resolve the save bug. As a temporary solution, they have disabled the cross-save feature, which will only be useful when the PlayStation 5 version launches on September 6. This temporary solution is not expected to impact gameplay, and Steam Cloud saves remain unaffected.

Apart from fixing the save bug, the hotfix also tackles various other crashes and bugs across gameplay, audio, and graphics. The full list of fixes can be found in Larian’s blog post on Steam.

The PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate III is scheduled to release on September 6, with early access available to those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition starting on September 3. The team is actively working on resolving the save bug so that players can smoothly transfer their progress to the console version upon its release.

MacOS users can expect a version of the game later this year, while an Xbox Series X version is planned for release in 2024.