Baldur’s Gate III Release Met with Excitement and Positive Feedback, but Save Bug Reported

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated game, was released this week and has received widespread excitement and positive feedback from players. However, a few bugs have been reported, with the most troublesome one being a save bug that prevents players from saving or loading their progress when syncing a save file.

Developer Larian Studios has quickly addressed this issue and released a hotfix to resolve it. Players are advised to update their game to ensure the bug is fixed. The hotfix also addresses various crashes, bugs, and other minor issues that have been reported by players.

The save bug has been identified as an issue related to the cross-saves feature, which is only applicable to the PlayStation 5 version set to launch on September 6. As a temporary solution, the feature has been disabled until the issue is resolved. However, Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change, so players should not notice any differences in their gameplay experience.

In addition to the PC version, Baldur’s Gate III will also be available on PlayStation 5 on September 6 for those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition. The developer aims to address the save bug before the console version’s launch to ensure a smooth transfer of progress.

For players on other platforms, a MacOS version is expected to be released later this year. Additionally, an Xbox Series X version is scheduled for 2024.

Despite the save bug and other minor issues, the release of Baldur’s Gate III has been well-received overall, and the developer’s prompt response to address these concerns is commendable. Players can look forward to an improved gameplay experience as Larian Studios continues to work on enhancing the game.