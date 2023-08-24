The Correct Answers for Zethino’s Love Test in Baldur’s Gate 3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Zethino, a dryad at the Circus of the Last Days in Act 3, offers a unique love test that depends on your chosen romantic partner. She will ask you three questions about your partner’s deepest joy, desire, regret, and fear. These questions and answers differ depending on the character you are romancing. Here is a list of the correct responses for Zethino’s love test, according to each love interest:

– Astarion:

– Deepest joy: When he’s elbow deep in gore.

– Main desire: Revenge.

– Biggest regret: Breaking a nail.

– Gale:

– Deepest joy: A shiny red apple – wholesome as can be.

– Main desire: While on his balcony in Waterdeep.

– Biggest regret: He thinks he, and the world, might be better off if he were dead.

– Halsin:

– Deepest joy: Comfort doesn’t come naturally to him – he’s restless and roaming.

– Main desire: Protecting his grove from those who threatened it.

– Biggest regret: Allowing the shadow curse to blight nature for a hundred years.

– Karlach:

– Deepest joy: Gortash.

– Main desire: Bashing baddies interspersed with victory sex.

– Biggest regret: Settled down in a quiet village with a nice partner and few kids.

– Lae’zel:

– Deepest joy: To find the truth about Orpheus amidst her queen’s lies.

– Main desire: Our night together.

– Biggest regret: She will be known as a liberator of the githyanki people.

– Minthara:

– Deepest joy: Picking off her siblings one by one.

– Main desire: Me.

– Biggest regret: Letting herself be captured by the cult of the Absolute.

– Shadowheart:

– Deepest joy: Good company and an even better vintage.

– Main desire: Being discreet.

– Biggest regret: She can’t swim.

– Wyll:

– Deepest joy: Memories of our first night getting to know each other.

– Main desire: His father, Ulder Ravengard.

– Biggest regret: Leaving behind his father – and his city.

Please note that it is uncertain if characters like Minsc or Jaheira can undertake this love test with Zethino as they are non-romanceable companions. For any updates regarding this information, refer to the guide.

