Top 5 Combat Utility Spells in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game that offers a wide variety of skills and spells, including over 200 spells. While direct damage spells are important for combat, utility spells also play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of battles. These spells provide strategic advantages such as manipulating the battlefield, controlling enemies, and creating tactical opportunities.

Combat utility spells not only enhance the player’s abilities but also hinder foes. They can create environmental effects and impact the mental state of enemies, making them less effective in combat. Here, we highlight the top five combat utility spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, discussing their capabilities and potential impact on battles.

1) Silence: This spell creates a zone where sound cannot escape or enter, effectively muting verbal spellcasting and shutting down enemy magic users. It can be cast on a group of spellcasting enemies, preventing them from casting spells that require vocal components. Silence can also be used for stealthy approaches, muffling movements to avoid alerting enemies.

2) Darkness: This spell envelops an area in absolute darkness, blinding enemies within it. Opponents in the darkness are forced to stumble around blindly or retreat to regain their sight. It is particularly effective against ranged attackers, hindering their targeting abilities. Combining Darkness with the Devil’s Sight ability allows characters to see through magical darkness, further enhancing its effects.

3) Mage Hand: This spell creates a spectral hand that can manipulate objects from a distance. In combat, Mage Hand can be used to throw objects at enemies, catch them off-guard, or set up traps. Outside of combat, it can interact with the environment, pulling levers, pressing buttons, opening doors, and more. Its versatility makes it an indispensable tool for resourceful adventurers.

4) Invisibility: Casting Invisibility renders the target invisible, enabling them to move undetected by enemies. This opens up strategic possibilities, allowing characters to position themselves advantageously, ambush enemies, and escape danger. It is particularly useful for stealthy characters, like rogues, who can land critical hits and manipulate battles in their favor. Invisibility also facilitates pickpocketing and item acquisition.

5) Fly: This spell allows characters to take flight, granting a significant advantage in combat. Characters under the effects of Fly can access vantage points, evade ground-based enemies, and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. It enhances ranged attacks and avoids potential melee threats. Fly is also useful for exploration, granting access to hidden alcoves, tight spaces, and shortcuts.

These combat utility spells offer a range of strategic options, allowing players to approach battles and situations with creativity and resourcefulness.