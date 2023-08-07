If You’re New to Baldur’s Gate 3 or D&D, Here’s Some Advice

If you’re a newcomer to games like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Dungeons & Dragons, you might feel overwhelmed. The complexity and challenge, especially during combat, can be daunting. Baldur’s Gate 3 operates differently from other RPGs, so it may require unlearning certain habits to succeed.

Experienced D&D players have an advantage with their understanding of party composition, strategic positioning, and maximizing their chances of success. But for new players, repeated failures in combat can be discouraging.

To assist newcomers, Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian, shared some advice on Twitter. He suggests focusing on exploration, experimenting with the game’s tools and systems, taking things slow, and trusting in the game’s mechanics. Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards creativity and problem-solving, so try talking to animals and the undead, finding ways to unlock locked doors, and manipulating your environment.

One crucial point is to trust the dice. Missing attacks and failed checks are common, even when success seems impossible. Understanding how to increase your chances of hitting your target is vital in combat, though the game doesn’t explain this well. Douse reassures players that it’s okay to miss, as victories can still be achieved in different ways. If all else fails, you can reduce the difficulty and save frequently.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received high praise for recapturing the magic of classic CRPGs in IGN’s review. Currently available on PC, a console release is planned for the future. For more information, consult IGN’s character-building and race guides for Baldur’s Gate 3.