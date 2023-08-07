Baldur’s Gate 3 Reaches Impressive Player Count on Steam

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly acclaimed role-playing game developed by Larian Studios, has achieved a remarkable feat by attracting a peak of 814,666 players on Steam. This achievement places it among the top 10 most-played games on the platform.

Despite being in early access for several years, Baldur’s Gate 3 generated significant excitement and discussion leading up to its official launch on August 3. The game surpassed all expectations and proved to be a surprising success for Larian Studios.

The popularity of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam is evident by its position alongside other notable single-player paid games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy. The remaining titles in the top 10 consist of free-to-play multiplayer games. It is noteworthy that these premium single-player games have all been released on Steam within the past three years, with three of them launching in the last 18 months.

To avoid competition with Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield, Larian Studios made the strategic decision to release Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam a month earlier than planned. This move proved to be successful, as the game gained significant popularity among players. However, the release of the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed by a week to coincide with the launch of Starfield, providing an alternative for players who do not have access to the Xbox console exclusive.

Unfortunately for Xbox players, the wait to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 will continue until 2024. The release of the Xbox version was postponed to ensure smooth split-screen co-op functionality on the lower-spec Series S console, which Larian Studios considers a significant technical challenge.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3’s remarkable player count on Steam showcases the game’s immense popularity and success. It has captured the attention of many players worldwide and solidifies Larian Studios’ reputation as a developer capable of delivering highly engaging and immersive gaming experiences.