Baldur’s Gate 3 Introduces New Speedrun Category: Romance%

Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 have found a unique and interesting way to conquer the game by speedrunning its romances. A new speedrun category called Romance% has been created on speedrun.com, where players aim to initiate a romantic relationship with one of the game’s companions as quickly as possible.

The rules of the Romance% speedrun are simple. Players start with a randomly generated character and have the option to skip dialogue and cinematics. The timer begins after the character creation scene or the start of the opening cinematic. The current record stands at 7 minutes and 54 seconds for achieving a successful romance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has gained attention for its romance and sex options, with some players finding it unusually promiscuous. The game offers a variety of romantic encounters, including unusual scenarios such as a druid transforming into a bear to engage in romance with human companions. This new speedrun category adds a humorous twist to the game by focusing on the quick pursuit of love.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 receives its first major patch, changes to both regular gameplay and romance speedruns are expected. Players can stay updated on these developments by following the Baldur’s Gate 3 topic for more coverage and guides to aid in their quests.

