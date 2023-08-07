The Monk Class in Baldur’s Gate 3: A Guide

With the release of the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Monk class has made its debut and has quickly gained popularity among early access fans. Unlike other classes, the Monk relies on high mobility and martial arts skills instead of traditional weapons and brute force.

Monks are martial arts experts whose primary attributes are Dexterity and Wisdom. They possess unique abilities and proficiencies like Flurry of Blows, Ki points, Unarmored Defense, and various Martial Arts techniques. This allows them to deliver swift punches and deal damage without relying on weaponry or armor.

When choosing a race or sub-race for the Monk class, the Wood Half-Elf is recommended due to its benefits of increased movement speed, weapon and armor proficiencies, darkvision, and immunity to sleep-inducing magic. These attributes are particularly advantageous for Monks engaging in close combat in dark areas.

At level 3, players can choose one of three Monk subclasses: Way of the Four Elements, Way of the Open Hand, and Way of Shadow. Each subclass offers unique abilities and focuses on different playstyles such as controlling elements, excelling at unarmed combat, or specializing in stealth and sneak attacks.

For the best Monk build in Baldur’s Gate 3, it is recommended to choose the Way of Shadows subclass, the Wood Elf race, and the Urchin background. Prioritizing Dexterity for damage scaling, Wisdom for unarmored defense, and Constitution for increased HP is advisable. The Monk class is highly mobile and relies on stealth tactics, making the Way of Shadows subclass an excellent choice.

While the Monk class excels in mobility, unarmed combat, and sneak attacks, it lacks options for ranged battles and does not have access to party buffs or healing abilities. However, for players who enjoy a fast-paced and nimble playstyle, the Monk class in Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an exciting and unique experience.

That concludes our Monk class guide for Baldur’s Gate 3. For more information on the game’s other available classes, please refer to our comprehensive guide.