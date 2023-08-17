Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Causes Game Crashes

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been widely praised on PC and gamers are eagerly anticipating its console release. However, like many video game releases, post-launch patches are often necessary to fix any issues that may arise. Unfortunately, the recent update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has caused some major problems.

Reports have surfaced that the update is crashing the game for some players, rendering it unplayable. Additionally, if players have saved the game since the update, they will be unable to load those saves until a fix is implemented. In response to these issues, Larian Studios has rolled back the update to prevent further disruption.

It is unfortunate when a game that you’ve paid for is plagued by bugs, glitches, and crashes. However, Larian Studios is aware of the situation and is working to resolve it as soon as possible. Hopefully, these problems will be addressed in the coming days.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC and will be released for PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023. The Xbox version has been delayed due to technical limitations with the Series S and is expected to be released in early 2024.