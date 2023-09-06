How to Access Your Inventory in Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5 and PC

Managing your inventory is essential in the game Baldur’s Gate 3, as you encounter numerous lootable chests and enemies at every turn. It can become overwhelming trying to determine what items are important and what you can do without. Additionally, each character has a weight limit, and exceeding it will result in being encumbered. Therefore, regularly checking your inventory becomes crucial, especially if you are an avid looter like myself.

If you are playing on PC, accessing your inventory is simple. Just press the “I” key, as it represents the first letter of the word “inventory.” However, if you are playing on PlayStation 5, you will need to use the R2 button. This will present you with a wheel of options, with inventory being at the top. To switch between characters on PlayStation, press L2.

On PlayStation, organizing your inventory may require a few additional steps. Separating items into different bags can help with organization, although it can be less intuitive for controller players. To put items into a bag on PlayStation, open the bag by pressing R1, then select the item you want to put in the bag and press X.

If you find yourself struggling to manage your inventory while on the go, consider visiting a vendor. Spending some time at a vendor allows you to sell items you don’t need, clearing up space in your inventory and preventing you from becoming encumbered.

Taking the time to organize and manage your inventory will greatly enhance your gameplay experience in Baldur’s Gate 3. It saves you from the frustration of searching for items, prevents encumbrance, and allows you to make the most efficient use of your inventory space.

Sources: None.