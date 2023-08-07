Baldur’s Gate 3 Achieves Massive Launch Success

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly popular Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game, achieved an incredible milestone during its launch. On August 6, the game reached a peak concurrent player count of 814,666, securing the ninth spot on Steam’s all-time concurrent players list. This overwhelming response far surpassed the expectations of developer Larian, who initially anticipated a maximum of 100,000 concurrent players.

Not only did Baldur’s Gate 3 exceed player number expectations, but it also became the top-selling game on Steam in terms of revenue. This remarkable success has generated anticipation for the upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 version on September 6. However, there is still no confirmation regarding the release of an Xbox version this year.

Larian expressed deep gratitude to the players for their support and love, noting that it serves as incredible motivation for the team. They revealed that a hotfix is currently in progress and will be released soon to address any issues.

The game’s success can be attributed to its exceptional reviews, such as IGN’s impressive score of 9/10. Additionally, the game’s connection to the immensely popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise has contributed to its acclaim. With its outstanding launch and positive reception, Baldur’s Gate 3 is expected to have a lasting impact as word of mouth spreads and more players discover the game’s vast scope.

