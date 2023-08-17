Exciting Update Coming to Baldur’s Gate 3: In-Game Character Customization

Larian Studios has hinted that a highly requested feature will be arriving in the new update for Baldur’s Gate 3. Players of the game have been eagerly asking for the ability to customize their in-game characters after the initial creation screen, and it seems their wishes will soon be granted.

Before the game’s launch on August 3rd, fans on Reddit were already expressing their concerns about character creation. Some fans joked about spending hours on character customization, emphasizing its importance in the game. While Baldur’s Gate 3 had an extensive character creator at the start, players were disappointed to find out that their choices were locked in for the entire game.

The fear of having to restart the game and go through the tutorial again just to change a character’s appearance was a legitimate concern. However, the publishing director of BG3, Michael Douse, cryptically responded to a fan’s tweet pleading for the ability to change their character’s looks. Douse hinted that “things are being cooked,” suggesting that an update addressing this issue is in the works.

Although the lack of in-game character customization hasn’t deterred PC gamers from enjoying the game, players have been vocal about their desire for this feature. With a patch said to have a “gigantic” list of changes on the horizon, fans can only wait and see when this highly anticipated update will be released.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC and set to release on PlayStation on September 6th. There is no confirmed release date for the Xbox version yet.