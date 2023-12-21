Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Enhances Gameplay and Fixes Bugs

In the latest update for Baldur’s Gate 3, developer Larian has made significant improvements to the gameplay experience and addressed various bugs. Although not a game-changing update, patch #15 introduces important fixes that enhance the overall performance.

One notable fix is related to character appearances. Larian acknowledged a bug that caused characters’ faces to become distorted, resembling eldritch horrors with fleshless eye sockets. Players will be relieved to know that this issue has been resolved, bringing back normal and visually appealing character models.

Additionally, a bug that prevented companions from jumping while following the player character has been resolved. This fix will undoubtedly improve the immersion and fluidity of gameplay, ensuring that companions can keep up with their leader.

Furthermore, the update addresses a critical issue regarding saved games with changed mods. Previously, players encountered difficulties loading save files if the mods used had been altered. With this hotfix, the game’s menu has been modified to allow for smoother continuation, although it is important to note that some saves may still experience compatibility issues depending on the extent of mod changes.

The patch notes for Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #15 also detail several other crash, performance, multiplayer, flow, and gameplay-related fixes. These include resolving crashes during autosave, correcting memory usage problems, fixing multiplayer glitches, adjusting NPC interactions, and ensuring consistent quest outcomes.

With this update, Larian aims to provide players with a more stable and enjoyable gaming experience. As always, the developer remains committed to addressing issues and enhancing the game’s overall quality.

As the year comes to a close, Baldur’s Gate 3 players can expect more updates from Larian, further refining the game and ensuring that it lives up to its role-playing potential. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.