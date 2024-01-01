Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug Deletes Saves: Larian Studios Offers Temporary Fix

Summary:

Players of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox have been facing a frustrating bug that deletes their saves upon exiting the game. Larian Studios, the developer behind the game, has acknowledged the issue and has offered a temporary fix while Microsoft works on a permanent solution. The bug is caused by a firmware issue that incorrectly registers a save as complete before it is fully saved to the disk. Larian Studios has provided a work-around that involves creating a Larian account and activating cross-saves to ensure that the last 5 saves are uploaded automatically to the Larian servers. The developers are also planning to increase the number of save games that can be uploaded via cloud saves to make the process easier for players.

FAQ:

Q: What is the issue with Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox?

A: Players have reported that their saves are being deleted upon exiting the game.

Q: Why hasn’t Microsoft fixed the issue yet?

A: According to Larian Studios, Microsoft hasn’t been able to release a fix due to reduced staffing during the holiday season.

Q: What is the temporary fix offered by Larian Studios?

A: Players can create a Larian account, activate cross-saves, and ensure that their last 5 saves are automatically uploaded to the Larian servers. They should wait for the upload to finish before exiting the game.

Q: Why is the bug happening?

A: The bug is caused by a firmware issue that incorrectly registers a save as complete before it is fully saved to the disk.

Q: What is Larian Studios doing to address the issue?

A: Larian Studios is working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible and will provide updates on the progress. They also plan to increase the number of save games that can be uploaded via cloud saves.

While the bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox has caused frustration among players, the game itself has received critical acclaim. It has been awarded Game of the Year at the Game Awards and has received high praise from reviewers. Despite the issues, Larian Studios is committed to resolving the problem and ensuring that players do not lose their progress.