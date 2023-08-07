Baldur’s Gate 3: Beginner Tips for a Successful Journey

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a rich and complex RPG that offers players a plethora of interesting and challenging choices. To help you get started on the right track, here are some beginner tips.

Firstly, carefully select companions that resonate with you. With a total of ten companions, each with their own unique backstory and quirks, choosing those who share your values and preferences will make your journey more enjoyable and less tumultuous.

Don’t hesitate to use the environment to your advantage by knocking enemies off cliffs. If you possess a weapon or spell that can push enemies back, take advantage of it to throw them over the edge. This can be a swift and satisfying way to eliminate formidable opponents and save your party.

When you find yourself stuck, zoom in to analyze your surroundings. By examining your environment from a close-up perspective, you may discover intricate details and puzzle objects that you may have previously overlooked. Additionally, in the PC version, pressing ALT can highlight interactable items on the screen.

Grab most of the loot you come across, within your pack limit. Food-based items contribute to your Camp Supplies for healing, while weapons, scrolls, and jewelry can be sold at lucrative prices to traders.

Sneaking can be a highly effective battle strategy, especially when facing multiple opponents. Consider entering the battlefield stealthily to gain an advantage on your first turn. This allows you to maneuver to more favorable terrain and launch a surprise attack.

Remember, there are no truly wrong choices in Baldur’s Gate 3. While the game presents you with impactful decisions, trust your instincts and stay true to your character. If a certain outcome feels unfavorable, feel free to save scum (save and reload) to achieve the desired result.

Above all, enjoy the game in your own way. Whether you prefer going with the flow or save scumming, the choice is yours. Just remember to create a quick save before battles or major dialogues to safeguard your progress.