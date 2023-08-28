Mortal Kombat Creator Ed Boon Discusses Balancing Violence and Streaming

The creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, has spoken about the challenges of maintaining the violent nature of the game while also making it suitable for streaming and content creation. Boon described it as a “dilemma” and acknowledged that removing certain aspects of the game, such as blood and fatalities, would strip away a fundamental layer of Mortal Kombat’s identity.

Boon expressed the importance of allowing influencers and content creators to monetize their Mortal Kombat content but emphasized the need to stay true to the spirit of the game. While he acknowledged that keeping the violence intact is not a deal breaker, he wants to find a balance that enables streamers to showcase the game while still staying true to its essence.

He explained, “I’m always trying to think of what we can do to keep the spirit of what the game is but also allow streamers to show the game and make content based on the game. I think that’s the dilemma.”

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature two single-player modes: Invasion mode and online multiplayer. Invasion mode turns the fighting game into a Mario Party-esque board game, where players choose a character and navigate through branching paths filled with challenges, battles, and minigames. The game also includes audio descriptive fatalities.

The latest installment in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 1, is set to release on September 19th for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Source: IGN