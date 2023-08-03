Bain & Company Acquires Max Kelsen Consulting’s Divisions

Bain & Company, a global consulting firm with operations in 65 cities across 40 countries, has acquired the consulting and managed services divisions of Max Kelsen. Max Kelsen Consulting, founded in Australia in 2015, specializes in delivering machine learning systems (ML), AI-driven applications, and advisory services.

With this acquisition, Max Kelsen Consulting and Bain will join forces under Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG) to offer customers enhanced ML and AI capabilities. The goal is to assist companies in developing and implementing high-impact AI and ML use cases.

Roy Singh, Global Head of Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group, expresses excitement about the acquisition and the opportunity to deliver powerful solutions to customers using Max Kelsen Consulting’s industry-leading expertise in machine learning. He also acknowledges the increasing demand for AI-related services and engineering skills in various industries.

Richard Fleming, leader of Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group in Asia-Pacific, highlights the quality of Max Kelsen Consulting’s team and their innovative work for customers in Australia and globally. He believes that this acquisition will strengthen the suite of AI and ML capabilities that Bain offers.

Max Kelsen has experience working with Australian and global companies to develop and implement ML solutions in various areas, including real-time prediction, forecasting, computer vision, industrial control optimization, and robotics. The company has served Fortune 500 companies and partnered with leading cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Their expertise covers industries such as mining, financial services, retail, as well as the health and life sciences sector.

Overall, the collaboration with Bain allows Max Kelsen Consulting to expand their customer base and contribute to the establishment of a global Center of Excellence in ML. While the consulting and managed services divisions are part of the acquisition, Max Kelsen’s product and research departments will continue to operate independently under their respective brands.