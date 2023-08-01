Bain & Company Acquires Max Kelsen’s Consulting and Managed Services Divisions

Bain & Company, a global consulting firm operating in 65 cities across 40 countries, has acquired Max Kelsen’s consulting and managed services divisions. Max Kelsen Consulting, based in Australia and founded in 2015, specializes in delivering machine learning (ML) systems, AI-powered applications, and advisory services.

With this acquisition, Max Kelsen Consulting and Bain will join forces under Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG) to provide clients with enhanced ML and AI capabilities. The goal is to help enterprises develop and implement high-impact AI and ML use cases.

Bain’s Global Head of Advanced Analytics Group, Roy Singh, expresses excitement about the acquisition and the opportunity to deliver powerful solutions to clients using Max Kelsen Consulting’s industry-leading machine learning expertise. He also acknowledges the increasing demand for AI-related services and engineering capabilities in various industries.

Richard Fleming, leader of Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group in Asia Pacific, highlights the quality of Max Kelsen Consulting’s team and their innovative work for clients in Australia and globally. He believes that this acquisition will strengthen the suite of AI and ML capabilities offered by Bain.

Max Kelsen has experience working with Australian and global companies to develop and deploy ML solutions in various domains, including real-time prediction, forecasting, computer vision, industrial control optimization, and robotics. The company has served Fortune 500 companies and partnered with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. Their expertise extends to industries such as mining, financial services, retail, and healthcare and life sciences.

Overall, joining forces with Bain allows Max Kelsen Consulting to expand its client base and contribute to the establishment of a global Center of Excellence for ML. While the consulting and managed services divisions are part of the acquisition, Max Kelsen’s products division and research division will continue to operate independently under their respective brand names.