Bain & Company Strengthens Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Capabilities with Max Kelsen Acquisition

Bain & Company has acquired Max Kelsen’s consulting and managed services divisions to enhance its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Max Kelsen, founded in Australia in 2015, specializes in delivering ML systems, AI-powered applications, and advisory services to clients.

Under Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG), the integrated Max Kelsen Consulting and Bain team will collaborate to develop and implement high-impact AI and ML-enabled solutions for enterprises globally. This acquisition will enable Bain to meet the growing demand for AI-related services and engineering capabilities from its clients, helping them stay ahead in industries undergoing transformative technological shifts.

Max Kelsen has a strong track record of deploying ML solutions for various industries, including real-time prediction, forecasting, computer vision, and industrial control optimization. The company also specializes in establishing operational machine learning capabilities, particularly in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

By joining Bain, Max Kelsen looks forward to working with a broader range of global clients and contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive worldwide Center of Excellence for ML. While Max Kelsen’s products division and research division will continue to operate independently, the acquisition of its consulting and managed services divisions will further strengthen Bain’s suite of AI and ML offerings.

Overall, this acquisition expands Bain & Company’s capabilities in AI and ML, enabling it to better serve its clients and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.