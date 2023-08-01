CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Bain & Company Announces Acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Bain & Company Announces Acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting

Bain & Company has recently acquired Max Kelsen Consulting, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. This strategic move is expected to enhance Bain’s capabilities in the field of AI and ML and enable the company to offer cutting-edge solutions to its clients worldwide.

Max Kelsen Consulting, headquartered in Australia, specializes in delivering ML systems, AI-powered applications, and advisory services. By joining forces with Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG), the two teams will collaborate to develop impactful AI and ML use cases that can revolutionize industries.

The acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting comes as a response to the increasing demand from clients for AI-related services and engineering expertise. Bain aims to empower its clients to become early adopters of AI technology and drive transformation in their respective sectors.

Max Kelsen Consulting has a track record of working with both Australian and global companies across various industries, including healthcare and life sciences, mining, financial services, and retail. This diverse experience positions Max Kelsen Consulting as a valuable addition to Bain & Company’s portfolio.

Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, co-founder and CEO of Max Kelsen, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to collaborate with a wider range of global clients as part of Bain. It is worth noting that the acquisition does not include Max Kelsen’s products division or research division.

With this acquisition, Bain & Company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in AI and ML solutions and further support its clients in leveraging the potential of these technologies for business growth and innovation.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

NHTSA Investigates Steering Issues in Certain Tesla Vehicles

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Exploring the Synergy between Machine Learning and RNAi Therapeutics: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Driven Healthcare

Aug 1, 2023
News

Google Tests New Search Feature to Enhance Search Results

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

NHTSA Investigates Steering Issues in Certain Tesla Vehicles

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

AI in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Expected to Reach $3.27 Billion in 2023

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Synergy between Machine Learning and RNAi Therapeutics: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Driven Healthcare

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
News

Google Tests New Search Feature to Enhance Search Results

Aug 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments