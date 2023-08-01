Bain & Company Announces Acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting

Bain & Company has recently acquired Max Kelsen Consulting, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. This strategic move is expected to enhance Bain’s capabilities in the field of AI and ML and enable the company to offer cutting-edge solutions to its clients worldwide.

Max Kelsen Consulting, headquartered in Australia, specializes in delivering ML systems, AI-powered applications, and advisory services. By joining forces with Bain’s Advanced Analytics Group (AAG), the two teams will collaborate to develop impactful AI and ML use cases that can revolutionize industries.

The acquisition of Max Kelsen Consulting comes as a response to the increasing demand from clients for AI-related services and engineering expertise. Bain aims to empower its clients to become early adopters of AI technology and drive transformation in their respective sectors.

Max Kelsen Consulting has a track record of working with both Australian and global companies across various industries, including healthcare and life sciences, mining, financial services, and retail. This diverse experience positions Max Kelsen Consulting as a valuable addition to Bain & Company’s portfolio.

Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, co-founder and CEO of Max Kelsen, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to collaborate with a wider range of global clients as part of Bain. It is worth noting that the acquisition does not include Max Kelsen’s products division or research division.

With this acquisition, Bain & Company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in AI and ML solutions and further support its clients in leveraging the potential of these technologies for business growth and innovation.