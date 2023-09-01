Bahnsen Knights: A Thrilling Adventure Game Coming to Multiple Platforms

Bahnsen Knights, the latest installment in the Pixel Pulps series of interactive adventure games, is set to be released on October 26. The game will be available on various platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

In Bahnsen Knights, players take on the role of Boulder, an undercover agent tasked with infiltrating the enigmatic Bahnsen Knights cult. This cult is known for its religious fanaticism, as well as its obsession with F5 tornadoes and Ford Sierras. Led by the charismatic and mysterious Toni, the Bahnsen Knights pose a significant threat to society. As Boulder, players must unravel the mystery behind the cult’s activities and uncover the truth about an old friend’s disappearance.

Throughout the game, players will navigate a dangerous and murky world, making choices that will determine the fate of characters and shape the branching narrative. The gameplay follows a “choose your own adventure” style, allowing players to make crucial decisions that impact the outcome of the story.

The Bahnsen Knights cult, fueled by a combination of religious fervor and high-performance Sierras, engages in “route exorcisms” and speaks of “miracles on the road.” Additionally, the cult has taken paranormal investigator Lou Hill captive, adding to the enigma surrounding their activities.

As players delve deeper into the Bahnsen Knights’ world, they will encounter Toni, the cult’s enigmatic leader. Toni, an ex-car salesman, preaches a unique belief that Hell exists above, rather than below. This belief system becomes a central aspect of the investigation, as players try to uncover the truth about their missing friend, agent Cupra.

Bahnsen Knights is a standalone experience and the third entry in the Pixel Pulps series. These games, created by writer Nico Saraintaris and artist Fernando Martinez Ruppel, draw inspiration from mid-20th century pulp fiction and 80s home computer graphics. Pixel Pulps aim to offer a fusion of exceptional storytelling and stunning illustrations.

The game features accessible and brain-tickling puzzles, including the return of solitaire, adding to the overall immersive experience. Bahnsen Knights invites players to immerse themselves in a rich and interconnected world of intrigue and suspense.

