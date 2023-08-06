SpaceX Starlink Launch May Be Impacted by Bad Weather

The scheduled launch of more than 20 Starlink satellites by SpaceX on Sunday night might be delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch window is set to open at 9 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. If the Falcon 9 rocket cannot take off at 9 p.m., there will be four additional attempts between 9:50 p.m. and 12:22 a.m. on Monday. In the event of a postponement, the next opportunity for the launch will be on Monday evening.

The 45th Weather Squadron has provided a weather probability of 70% to 20% for violating weather constraints during the launch. The primary concerns are cumulus clouds, anvil clouds, and surface electric fields.

The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket, B1078, has already completed three successful missions. After stage separation, the booster is expected to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. This particular mission, known as Starlink 6-8, aims to send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. These satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer internet services to various parts of the world.

According to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, there are currently 4,540 Starlink satellites in orbit. Among them, 4,508 are in working order while 3,814 are operational in orbit. The addition of 22 more satellites will further expand the Starlink network in space.