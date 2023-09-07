CityLife

Exploring the Fascinating World of Toads

Robert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
A recent encounter with a female toad basking in the sun brought a moment of delight and curiosity. The toad, with her buff and brown coloring and irregular dark markings, seemed to enjoy the warmth of the sun on a cool summer day. While observing her, it became clear that she was an adult female, indicated by her size, girth, and pale yellow throat. As I wondered about her age, I learned that toads can live for a long time, with some individuals surviving into their second decade.

To determine the age of a toad, one method is to count the annual growth rings in the bones of their toes. However, this toad was not keen on being handled, as they are naturally private creatures. Toads also possess parotoid glands behind their heads, which secrete toxic substances to deter potential predators.

At dusk and dawn, toads become more active and can be seen hunting for mosquitoes, slugs, spiders, and snails. These nocturnal creatures are an essential ally for gardeners, as they help control pest populations. Toads also experience reproductive behaviors, with females being larger than males during mating season. The eggs they lay hatch into tiny tadpoles that eventually grow into fully-formed toads.

While the American Toad can be found in various habitats, such as forests, wetlands, and even backyards, amphibians worldwide are facing numerous challenges. Climate change, habitat loss, and pollution contribute to the decline of amphibian populations. Thus, it is crucial to appreciate and protect these fascinating creatures as they continue to fascinate and amaze us with their ancient presence on Earth.

