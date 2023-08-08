New Research Reveals Complexity of Bacterial Circadian Clocks

Scientists have discovered that soil bacteria, specifically Bacillus subtilis, have internal clocks that coordinate their activities with the 24-hour cycles of day and night. This new research opens up possibilities for precise timing of antibiotic use and bioengineering more efficient gut and soil microbiomes.

The study, published in Science Advances, was conducted by an international collaboration including Ludwig Maximillian University Munich (LMU Munich), The John Innes Center, The Technical University of Denmark, and Leiden University. By examining gene expression as an indicator of clock activity, the researchers observed the circadian clock in Bacillus subtilis and found that it regulates various genes and behaviors.

Dr. Francesca Sartor from LMU Munich, the lead author of the study, noted that it is surprising to discover that a unicellular organism with a small genome possesses a circadian clock with properties similar to more complex organisms. Previous work by the research team had already shown the existence of a circadian clock in a lab-derived strain of Bacillus subtilis.

To monitor the bacterial clock, the researchers employed a technique involving the luciferase enzyme, which produces light when a gene is expressed. The study confirmed the widespread presence of circadian clocks in Bacillus subtilis strains collected from natural environments.

Understanding the properties of bacterial circadian clocks has implications for various fields, including biotechnology, human health, and plant science. It could lead to advancements in industrial applications of microbiology, deeper insights into microbiomes, and improved crop protection.

The team is currently investigating the genes involved in the clock mechanism and how the circadian clock of Bacillus subtilis relies on multicellular organization for its functionality.

Overall, this research highlights the intricate complexity of bacterial circadian clocks and their potential for future applications in various fields.