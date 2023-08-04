Man Narrowly Escapes Downton Lake Wildfire in British Columbia

A man in British Columbia had a close call with the Downton Lake wildfire that broke out northwest of Whistler. Paul Kennea was at his cabin at Gun Lake when the fire rapidly spread due to strong winds. Kennea described the wind as an unprecedented mix of heat, whirlwind, and tornado, making it difficult to breathe.

Although there was no evacuation order at the time, Kennea had already moved his family out of their cabin the previous evening as a precautionary measure. The wildfire started on July 13 and slowly made its way through steep, wooded terrain before flaring up aggressively on Monday.

Kennea returned to his property to check on his makeshift fire suppression system, turn on the sprinklers, and retrieve valuable family possessions. He ran into some neighbors who initially saw the fire as a glow in the distance. However, within an hour and a half, the situation drastically changed. The wind intensified, and the fire quickly approached them, prompting everyone to run.

An evacuation order was issued for over 200 properties surrounding the lake and was quickly upgraded to critical. The fire has destroyed at least five properties, but the full extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Kennea’s cabin was spared, mainly due to the sprinklers he had set up. He emphasized the importance of being prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice, given the rapid movement of wildfires driven by wind and the hot, dry conditions in the region.

The Downton Lake fire is one of the 353 fires currently burning in British Columbia’s worst wildfire season on record.