Expanding Satellite Fleet Threatens Astronomy Research

Astronomers are expressing concerns over the plans of private companies and others to launch hundreds of thousands of satellites into orbit over the next decade. This expansion is expected to have a negative impact on our understanding of the origin and evolution of the galaxy. The influx of satellites will far outnumber the existing fleet of around 8,500 satellites currently in orbit. Satellites from Elon Musk’s Starlink project make up about 60% of the satellites in orbit, with plans to launch tens of thousands more.

Already, researchers are experiencing contamination of their observations as sun-reflecting satellites create streaks of light across long-exposure images of the galaxy. The reflective satellites also affect the readings of light wavelengths and interfere with radio waves measured by astronomers. These disruptions can affect scientific conclusions about the galaxy and result in inaccurate findings about individual stars.

Understanding the properties of stars in our galaxy provides insight into their age, temperature, atmospheric makeup, and movement over time. This field of study, known as galactic archaeology, allows us to peer into the past and gain a deeper understanding of the formation and evolution of our galaxy and others.

Attempts have been made to address the concerns of astronomers, such as reducing the reflectivity of the satellites and avoiding the use of radio waves. However, these measures have not fully mitigated the impact on observations. Ideas like broadcasting the position of the satellites to astronomers are not precise enough, and the expanded satellite fleet still significantly limits observation time.

While methods to salvage contaminated data have been developed, they only apply to a small subset of astrophysics. Astronomers hope for regulatory measures to limit the number of satellites launched, while Elon Musk’s response has been to suggest launching more telescopes further into space.

The implications of this expansion reach beyond the realm of astronomy. Humans are inherently curious about our origins and the formation of the planet we call home. Astronomy, as a field of study, unites people across gender and race in their shared curiosity about the universe.

