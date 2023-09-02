CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Expanding Satellite Launches Threaten Astronomy Research

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 2, 2023
Expanding Satellite Launches Threaten Astronomy Research

Private companies and other entities have plans to launch hundreds of thousands of satellites into orbit over the next decade, leading to concerns among astronomers about the negative impact on their research. Currently, there are about 8,500 satellites in orbit, with approximately 60% belonging to Starlink, Elon Musk’s SpaceX endeavor, which intends to launch tens of thousands more.

The increase in the number of satellites has already started to contaminate astronomers’ observations. These satellites, which reflect sunlight, create streaks of light in long-exposure images and interfere with the measurement of light wavelengths and radio waves. These disruptions could affect scientific conclusions about the galaxy and lead to inaccurate findings about individual stars.

Understanding the properties of stars in our galaxy is crucial for uncovering their age, temperature, atmospheric makeup, and gravity. This knowledge helps scientists learn about how stars are born and how they move over time, which provides insights into the formation and evolution of our galaxy and others.

To address astronomers’ concerns, Starlink has attempted to reduce the reflectivity of its satellites and avoid using radio waves used by researchers. However, the satellites are still too bright for astronomers, and radio interference remains an ongoing issue. Suggestions to broadcast the position of the satellites to astronomers have proven insufficient, as they are not precise enough and the increased number of satellites limits observation time.

Although some methods to salvage contaminated data have been developed, they are only applicable to a small subset of astrophysics. Astronomers are hoping for regulatory measures to limit the number of satellites launched into orbit. However, Elon Musk has downplayed these concerns and suggested launching more telescopes into space instead.

Despite the challenges, astronomers are committed to their research as it transcends gender and race, bringing people together in their curiosity about the universe.

Source:
– University of Victoria PhD Study: Spencer Bialek, ‘Quite scary’: Gordon Head resident raises alarm about road near PKOLS.
– Available upon request.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Future of Telecommunications: Embracing Global Cloud Migration Strategies

Sep 2, 2023
News

Whaling’s Impact on Humpback Whale Populations May Be Less Severe Than Previously Thought

Sep 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

How Privileged Identity Management is Revolutionizing Tech Industries

Sep 2, 2023

You missed

Technology

AI Making Waves in India: Updates and Innovations

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Gaming With Disabilities: The Challenges and the Call for Representation

Sep 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Return of Free Fire India

Sep 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Lenovo Unveils Legion Go, a Windows Gaming Handheld Device, and Legion Glasses

Sep 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments