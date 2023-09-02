Expanding Satellite Launches Threaten Astronomy Research

Private companies and other entities have plans to launch hundreds of thousands of satellites into orbit over the next decade, leading to concerns among astronomers about the negative impact on their research. Currently, there are about 8,500 satellites in orbit, with approximately 60% belonging to Starlink, Elon Musk’s SpaceX endeavor, which intends to launch tens of thousands more.

The increase in the number of satellites has already started to contaminate astronomers’ observations. These satellites, which reflect sunlight, create streaks of light in long-exposure images and interfere with the measurement of light wavelengths and radio waves. These disruptions could affect scientific conclusions about the galaxy and lead to inaccurate findings about individual stars.

Understanding the properties of stars in our galaxy is crucial for uncovering their age, temperature, atmospheric makeup, and gravity. This knowledge helps scientists learn about how stars are born and how they move over time, which provides insights into the formation and evolution of our galaxy and others.

To address astronomers’ concerns, Starlink has attempted to reduce the reflectivity of its satellites and avoid using radio waves used by researchers. However, the satellites are still too bright for astronomers, and radio interference remains an ongoing issue. Suggestions to broadcast the position of the satellites to astronomers have proven insufficient, as they are not precise enough and the increased number of satellites limits observation time.

Although some methods to salvage contaminated data have been developed, they are only applicable to a small subset of astrophysics. Astronomers are hoping for regulatory measures to limit the number of satellites launched into orbit. However, Elon Musk has downplayed these concerns and suggested launching more telescopes into space instead.

Despite the challenges, astronomers are committed to their research as it transcends gender and race, bringing people together in their curiosity about the universe.

